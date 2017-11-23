French, Polish leaders meet to mend strained ties

French president Emmanuel Macron is hosting Poland's prime minister for talks ranging from Europe's security to workers posted by their employer in another country, a contentious issue between the two European Union nations.

Bilateral ties are tense after Poland canceled a major deal to purchase French-made helicopters and after Macron criticized the government of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and bypassed Poland during a visit to the region in the summer.

Macron gave Szydlo a warm welcome at the Elysee Palace on Thursday. Their talks are to include terms for workers from Eastern Europe working in richer EU countries; defense cooperation and armaments; the future of the EU after Britain leaves the 28-member bloc; and Poland's concerns over Russia's plans for a second gas pipeline on the Baltic Sea bed.