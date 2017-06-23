Fridge-freezer maker offers condolences in tower fire

The latest on the Grenfell tower fire in London (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The maker of the refrigerator-freezer that sparked the Grenfell tower blaze in London has offered its condolences to the victims of the inferno that killed at least 79 people.

Hotpoint says in a statement that "words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy."

The company said Friday it was working with authorities to examine the appliance to help with the investigation.

The company added that it was "addressing this as a matter of utmost urgency and assisting the authorities in any way we can."

12:40 p.m.

British officials have ordered an immediate examination of the Hotpoint fridge-freezer which has been identified as sparking the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 79 people.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has urged owners of the FF175BP model to contact Hotpoint after police revealed that the cause of the blaze.

The model had never been subject to a product recall.

Hotpoint says 64,000 units were made between 2006 and 2009, when they were discontinued. Fewer models are believed to be in circulation given the passage of time.

Authorities also advised the public not to overload plugs, to make sure sockets are not damaged and to check cables to make sure they are in good condition.