G7 foreign ministers seek new push to end Syria war

LUCCA, Italy — Apr 11, 2017, 2:21 AM ET
The Associated Press
From Left: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, visit the Cathedral in Lucca, Italy, Monday, April 10, 2017. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering in Lucca for a meeting given urgency by the chemical attack in Syria and the U.S. military response, with participants aiming to pressure Russia to end its support for President Bashar Assad. (Riccardo Dalle Luche/ANSA via AP)

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.

But members differ on how much to pressure Russia over its support of President Bashar Assad, whose forces it blames for a deadly chemical attack last week.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says Russia, and Iran, must be involved in the peace process, and Japanese foreign ministry spokesman Masato Ohtaka says Russia "can play a key role."

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson takes a tougher line, saying new sanctions are being considered to urge Russia to end military support for Assad.

The G-7 wants to deliver a message through U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who heads to Moscow after Tuesday's meeting in Lucca, Italy.