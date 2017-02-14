UN: Gambia formally reverses withdrawal from ICC

The United Nations says it has formally received Gambia's notice reversing its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general, says the world body received the letter on Friday.

Gambia was one of three African countries that informed the U.N. chief last year they were withdrawing from the court that presses charges against alleged perpetrators of human rights abuses and other atrocities. The others were South Africa and Burundi.

Actual withdrawal from the ICC comes a year after notification.

Gambia's new president, Adama Barrow, has vowed to reverse other actions taken by his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh.

Jammeh, who mockingly called the ICC the "International Caucasian Court," flew into exile last month under international pressure after losing to Barrow in the December election.