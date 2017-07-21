Gambia investigators find dozens more Jammeh-linked assets

Gambia's justice minister says investigators have uncovered dozens of additional properties, bank accounts and companies belonging to former president Yahya Jammeh.

The discoveries come a week after President Adama Barrow announced the formation of a commission to investigate Jammeh's assets. In May, the government seized some $50 million in assets tied to Jammeh and froze 131 properties and more than 80 bank accounts linked to him.

Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou said Thursday that a new list of assets submitted to the High Court includes 49 additional properties in the greater Banjul area, more than six additional bank accounts and three companies.

Jammeh lost December 2016 elections to Barrow after 22 years in power and went into exile in Equatorial Guinea early this year following a political standoff.