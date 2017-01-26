Gaza Comedian Who Criticized Hamas Released From Jail

Gaza's Hamas rulers have released a comedian who was arrested two weeks ago for posting a Facebook video lamenting hardships under their rule.

Adel al-Mashwakhi says he was released on bail on Wednesday on condition that he does not make any more "politically flavored" works or discuss the conditions in which he was held.

He says that despite the restrictions, he will not stop presenting his art.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11, hours after posting a video blaming Hamas for the lack of basic necessities such as electricity, jobs or freedom to travel.

The video, which is still on Facebook with more than 370,000 views, helped galvanize a protest the next day over electricity shortages. It was the largest unauthorized protest in Gaza during Hamas' decade in power.