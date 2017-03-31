German court convicts man, 19, of raping 90-year-old woman

A German court has convicted a man of raping a 90-year-old woman and sentenced him to 5 ? years in prison.

The Duesseldorf state court convicted the 19-year-old defendant under juvenile law Friday of rape, robbery and bodily harm, news agency dpa reported. The victim was attacked in Duesseldorf on a Sunday in October just after she visited a church.

During the trial, the Moroccan-born man, identified only as Souhayl M. in line with German privacy rules, admitted to committing the attack and said he had been drinking and taking cocaine beforehand.

The defendant grew up in Spain, where he was convicted of narcotics and other offenses. He said he came to Germany in 2016 because he risked going to prison in Spain. Investigators used DNA to track him down.