German Jobless Rate Ticks up to 5.8 Pct but Trend Positive

Germany's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 percent in December due to seasonal factors, but the number of people out of work was lower than a year earlier.

The Federal Labor Agency said Tuesday that the unadjusted jobless rate was up from 5.7 percent in November, with 2.568 million people registered as unemployed. That's 36,000 more than in November — but 113,000 fewer than in December 2015, when the jobless rate was 6.1 percent.

The unemployment rate in Europe's biggest economy regularly rises during the winter months when jobs in some sectors, like construction, are less available.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless rate was steady at 6 percent for the third consecutive month, and the number of people out of work was down 17,000 compared with November.