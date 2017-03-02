German mayor appeals for calm as Syrian arrested for killing

The mayor of Cottbus in eastern Germany is urging people to remain calm after a young Syrian was arrested on suspicion of killing an elderly woman.

Holger Kelch posted the appeal on the town's website late Wednesday, acknowledging that crimes committed by migrants have drawn intense scrutiny in Germany in recent years.

He says "we know that the origin of the alleged perpetrator will awaken emotions" and noted that the man appeared to have "abused the hospitality, openness and tolerance in Cottbus in the most brutal and shameful way."

He warned against placing all foreigners in Cottbus under general suspicion, adding that judging the suspect was a matter for the courts.

The unidentified suspect was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing 82-year-old Gerda Krueger in her home in December.