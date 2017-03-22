German president tells Turkey: Don't cut ties with partners

Germany's new president is urging Turkey not to cut ties with its partners and endanger the achievements of recent decades.

In his first speech since taking the largely ceremonial office, Frank-Walter Steinmeier appealed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop comparing German officials with Nazis.

Steinmeier also called on Turkey to release German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, who has been detained since January on charges of terrorist propaganda.

Steinmeier's decision to focus on Turkey in his speech Wednesday to Parliament comes at a low point in relations between Berlin and Ankara.

Turkey has expressed anger at perceived slights from Berlin, while Germany has said Ankara's crackdown on the opposition and civil society goes too far.

Steinmeier urged Erdogan to send "credible signals to ease tensions" with Germany and other partners.