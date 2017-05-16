German prosecutor dies after falling from courthouse window

German authorities say that a prosecutor has died after falling from the fourth floor of a courthouse in the southern city of Augsburg.

The Augsburg prosecutors' office says the 43-year-old man, who wasn't identified, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement Tuesday, prosecutors said the exact circumstances of the man's death were being investigated but that no other person was involved in the incident.

Prosecutors said witnesses, including two school groups, were receiving psychological counseling.

Prosecutor Matthias Nickolai told The Associated Press that the courthouse was the man's main site of work.

Nickolai declined to comment on German reports that the incident happened shortly before a manslaughter trial on which he was working was due to resume.