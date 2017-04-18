German prosecutors reconstruct soccer team bus attack

German prosecutors are staging a reconstruction of last week's attack on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team's bus as they look for clues about the perpetrators.

The federal prosecutor's office said the reconstruction was being conducted Tuesday. It said in a statement that the exercise is aimed at shedding light on what happened and on evidence found at the scene.

Three explosions went off near the bus in suburban Dortmund last Tuesday, wounding a player and a police officer.

Three copies of a note containing Islamic extremist rhetoric were found at the scene, but officials suspect it might be a red herring.

Prosecutors say a large surrounding area has been combed for further clues.

Two other possible claims of responsibility surfaced, one suggesting a far-left and the other a far-right motive.