Gov.-elect poses next to cutout of Chris Christie on beach

New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy is getting some pushback for posing for photos next to a cardboard cutout of Gov. Chris Christie lounging on a beach last summer.

Murphy told NJ Advance Media Friday while on a diplomatic trip to Puerto Rico, he was standing near the cutout and "couldn't resist."

Christie came under intense criticism after he was photographed on a beach closed to the public over Fourth of July weekend due to a government shutdown.

Some called Murphy's action something you might expect on the campaign trail months ago, not weeks before the Democrat succeeds the Republican governor Jan. 16.

NorthJersey.com reports that Christie said someone has to remind Murphy the campaign is over. He called it "disappointing because we've been so open and so welcoming to him."

Information from: NJ Advance Media.