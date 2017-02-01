Greek Court Says Turkish Servicemen Must Stay in Custody

A Greek court has ruled that eight Turkish servicemen seeking asylum in Greece must remain in temporary police detention even though Turkey's request for their extradition has been rejected.

The pilots and flight engineers fled to Greece in a military helicopter a day after the failed July 15 military coup in Turkey.

The court on Wednesday upheld police arguments that they should be detained for three months pending examination of their asylum bids, due to national security concerns.

The men had appealed for release, arguing that they have not been convicted of any wrongdoing.

Greece's Supreme Court last week rejected Turkey's extradition request, saying that the eight men wouldn't get a fair trial in Turkey, and that their lives might be in danger there. The decision prompted anger from Turkey.