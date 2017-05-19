Greene, award-winning photojournalist, dies in Paris

Stanley Greene, a former member of the Black Panthers who became an award-winning photojournalist, covering conflict across the globe, has died in Paris. He was 68.

Greene died Friday morning after a long illness, according to Clement Saccomani, managing director of the NOOR photo agency.

Greene was five times recognized in the World Press Photo awards , in 1994, 2001, 2004 and 2008.

Having documented San Francisco's punk scene in the 1970s and '80s, Greene moved to Paris in 1986. He covered events across the globe and, from 1994 to 2001, extensively covered the conflict in Chechnya.