Group of Neo-Nazis Erect Huge Swastika in Southern Germany

Police say a group of neo-Nazis erected a wooden swastika, several meters tall, at a private party in a village in southern Germany.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that some 30 people, most of them neo-Nazis from the region, put up the swastika in the garden of a private home in Bessenbach. Police said the Nazi symbol was publicly visible for several minutes, but did not give any further details.

The display of Nazi emblems is illegal in Germany.

When police arrived at the party, which took place Saturday, the swastika had already been removed, but the statement said the authorities had enough evidence to open an investigation.