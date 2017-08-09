Guam's worries grow as tensions rise between US, North Korea

HAGATNA, Guam — Aug 9, 2017, 5:46 AM ET
FILE - In this undated file photo distributed by the North Korean government on May 22, 2017, a solid-fuel "Pukguksong-2" missile lifts off during its launch test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea said Wednesday that it was examining operational plans for attacking Guam, an angry reaction to U.N. punishment for recent North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile tests and a U.S. suggestion about preparations for possible preventive attacks to stop the North’s nuclear weapons program. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Residents of the tiny Pacific island of Guam say they're afraid of being caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea after Pyongyang announced it was examining plans for attacking the strategically important U.S. territory.

Though local officials downplayed any threat,?some people who live on the island say they can no longer shrug off the idea of being a potential target.

A 37-year-old bus driver said he's worried about his son and feels like moving off the island.

Guam is used to the threats from North Korea but advances in the country's nuclear program paired with fiery rhetoric from President Donald Trump has heightened worries of a conflict between the nuclear-armed nations.

Guam became a U.S. territory in 1898 during the Spanish-American War.