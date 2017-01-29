Haiti Holds Final Round of Election Cycle Started in 2015

Haiti is holding a final round of legislative contests that close a repeatedly derailed election cycle that started in 2015.

President-elect Jovenel Moise's political faction and its allies are hoping to increase their majority in the Parliament in Sunday's eight Senate runoffs.

Voters are also choosing 5,500 municipal authorities in local elections that are years overdue and whose tardiness has frustrated many.

Alix Pierre is one of hundreds of voters who flocked to a polling station in the Canape Vert section of Haiti's capital. He says he was relieved elections were concluding "after it took such a long time."

Turnout elsewhere appears to be paltry, with numerous voting centers reporting only a trickle of voters.

Moise's oath-of-office ceremony is slated for Feb. 7.