Second Hawaii bill seeking fishing industry oversight dies

Another Hawaii bill that sought more oversight of the state's commercial fishing industry is dying.

The bill would have required boat operators to provide contracts between foreign fishermen and employers.

State Rep. Kaniela Ing said Thursday the bill is dead because it wasn't scheduled for a final committee hearing. He says lobbyists were out in force to kill it, and migrant fishermen don't have a strong voice at the Capitol.

The Hawaii Longline Association opposed the bill saying it wasn't the job of the state office that issues fishing licenses to review contracts.

A related bill to restrict fishing licenses to people legally allowed to enter the country died Wednesday.

An Associated Press investigation found hundreds of foreign fishermen confined to boats. It also found some instances when fishermen weren't paid as promised.