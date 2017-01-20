Former Head of Southern Fleet Appointed to Lead China's Navy

China has appointed the former head of its southern fleet as its increasingly powerful navy's new commander.

Vice Adm. Shen Jinlong takes command of a sprawling force that is growing in both size and technological sophistication as China seeks to assert its regional maritime claims and project strength far from home. China last year declared its sole aircraft carrier to be combat ready and has been building cutting-edge destroyers, frigates and submarines at a rapid clip.

That has brought the service into increasing contact with the U.S. Navy, long the dominant military force in the Asia-Pacific, although conflicts have largely been avoided.

Shen was elevated to the position on Friday by President Xi Jinping, who chairs the government and ruling Communist Party commissions overseeing the 2.3 million-member armed forces.