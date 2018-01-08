Hearing delayed for Canadian ex-hostage Boyle

Canadian ex-hostage Joshua Boyle's case has been put off until next Monday while his lawyers work on a bail plan.

Boyle made brief court appearance via video link Monday. He is facing 15 charges, including sexual assault, following his release from captivity in Afghanistan.

Boyle had a beard and wore an orange jumpsuit. He'll remain behind bars while his lawyers prepare a bail application.

Boyle, his wife Caitlan and their three children were freed in October in Pakistan, five years after the couple was abducted by a Taliban-linked militant group during a trip in neighboring Afghanistan. The children were born in captivity.

The purported acts allegedly occurred between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30 after Boyle returned to Canada. A publication ban bars reporting information that could identify the alleged victims.