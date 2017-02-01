Heavy Fighting Continues in Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine reports that at least one soldier has been killed and more injured in the country's east as heavy fighting between government troops and Russia-backed rebels continues.

Heavy shelling was heard in the center of the rebel stronghold of Donetsk Wednesday morning. The flare-up in fighting in eastern Ukraine, which began over the weekend, killed eight people late on Monday and early Tuesday including civilians, and injuring dozens. The Ukrainian government's press office for the operation in the east said the latest death occurred late Tuesday.

Fighting is concentrated around the suburb of Avdiivka on the northern outskirts of the separatist stronghold of Donetsk where residents have been without electricity for days.