Historians defend scholar who studies Poland and Holocaust

Dozens of international historians have come to the defense of a Holocaust scholar who is being accused of slandering Poland's reputation with research that focuses on the participation of some Poles in the killing of Jews during World War II.

The Polish League Against Defamation says that Jan Grabowski's scholarship "falsifies the history of Poland, proclaiming the thesis that Poles are complicit in the extermination of Jews." The group made its claim in a public statement earlier this month signed by dozens of Polish academics.

In response, the international historians defended the integrity of Grabowski's research and called the statement against him an "attack" that presents a "distorted and whitewashed version of the history of Poland during the Holocaust era." Grabowski is based at the University of Ottawa, Canada.