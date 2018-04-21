Holocaust survivor warns Polish leaders over Nazi groups

A Holocaust survivor has told people at an anti-fascist rally that Poland's leaders tolerate groups with Nazi-inspired ideologies.

Some 1,500 people gathered in Gdansk to protest a march that far-right organizations held in the city last week and to alert Poland's right-wing government to the growing threat of fascism.

Holocaust survivor Magdalena Wyszynska told the crowd that a lack of reaction to the activities of such groups could suggest that leaders in Poland's right-wing government are "more concerned for the widening of their electorate than for our security."

She said authorities are giving "silent consent" to the existence of groups like All-Poland Youth or the National Radical Camp.

Poland lost some 6 million citizens, half of them Jews, under Nazi German occupation during World War II.