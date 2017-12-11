Honduran authorities allege 5 lawmakers diverted funds

Authorities in Honduras are accusing five federal lawmakers of diverting public funds to their own use.

Honduras' chief prosecutor and the head of the Organization of American States' anti-corruption mission in the country announced the case Monday.

They say the investigation found that in late 2015 thousands of dollars were transferred from the government to a nonprofit organization for community projects. Prosecutors say the nonprofit immediately cut checks to the five federal deputies and the projects never materialized.

Authorities have asked the Supreme Court to suspend the suspects as deputies and are seeking their arrest.

The case comes as Hondurans continue to await a resolution of the disputed Nov. 26 presidential election, in which both President Juan Orlando Hernandez and main challenger Salvador Nasralla have claimed victory.