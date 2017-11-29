Honduras presidential race narrows; final results awaited

New partial results in Honduras' presidential election narrowed challenger Salvador Nasralla's lead over incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez to one point on Wednesday, raising tensions in the country.

An initial five-point surprise lead for the challenger from the leftist Libre alliance has steadily dwindled since initial results were reported early Monday. With 75 percent of the votes tallied Wednesday, Nasralla had 42.6 percent and Hernandez 41.6 percent.

A long pause in updated returns that followed reports of Nasralla's lead fed suspicions among his supporters.

Nasralla alleged manipulation of the results and called for his supporters to defend the vote in the streets.

"The government doctored the electoral ballots, but I will defend the votes anywhere," Nasralla said without offering specific evidence of manipulation. He called on the 500 international election observers in the country to form a special commission to investigate. "Or else Hernandez will steal the victory, and I won't tolerate it," he said.

He and Hernandez have claimed victory since Sunday's vote.

An election observation mission from the Organization of American States has urged calm. Rumors circulated Tuesday that the military was positioning troops throughout the country, but the government responded that the convoys of military trucks seen on highways were transporting election materials.

The European Union's election observation team had criticized the electoral court for the delay in releasing results Tuesday. Later, the court announced that results would be available Wednesday instead of Thursday.

Nasralla and supporters of the Libre alliance are sensitive to any whiff of election shenanigans. It was Hernandez's National Party that orchestrated the coup that removed President Manuel Zelaya from office in 2009.

Zelaya formed the Libre Party and his wife, Xiomara, lost to Hernandez in 2013 as its candidate. Libre formed an alliance for the 2017 election and chose Nasralla, a sportscaster and television personality, as its candidate.

Associated Press writer Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.