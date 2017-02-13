7 Hong Kong police guilty in activist's 2014 filmed beating

Seven Hong Kong police officers have been found guilty of a lesser charge in the assault of a pro-democracy activist whose videotaped beating during the height of 2014 pro-democracy protests sparked outrage.

A district court judge found the seven officers guilty of one joint count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Tuesday.

They had originally been charged with grievous bodily harm.

One of the officers was also found guilty of common assault.

The activist, Ken Tsang, was part of a group of protesters involved in a pre-dawn clash with police outside government headquarters over Beijing's plans to restrict elections for the semiautonomous city.

During the scuffle, TV news cameras caught officers kicking and punching a handcuffed Tsang in a dark corner of a nearby park.