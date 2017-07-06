Hospital suspends cancer drug use on China's Nobel laureate

BEIJING — Jul 6, 2017, 11:16 PM ET
Liu XiaoboThe Associated Press
In this image taken from June 3, 2008, video, Liu Xiaobo speaks during an interview before his detention in Beijing, China. China's ailing Nobel Peace Prize laureate's health is further deteriorating as abdominal fluid accumulates, said a friend on Thursday, July 6, 2017, and the Chinese hospital that is treating him, adding to concerns about the long-term prognosis of the country's best-known political prisoner. (AP Photo)

The Chinese hospital treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo says it has suspended use of cancer-fighting drugs so as not to overwhelm his weakened liver.

In an undated statement that appeared on the hospital's website Friday, the First Hospital of China Medical University said a medical team decided to stop use of an inhibitor drug for advanced liver cancer in light of Liu's deteriorating liver functions. It said the use of a traditional Chinese medicine anti-tumor treatment was also suspended.

The statement says the medical team has added low-molecular heparin to treat venous thrombosis developing in Liu's left leg.

Liu was diagnosed in May while serving an 11-year sentence for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.