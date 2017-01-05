Hot Yoga Guru Ordered to Give up Income to Pay for Lawsuit

The founder of Bikram yoga has been ordered to turn over the proceeds from his global fitness business to go toward a $6.8 million judgment his former legal adviser won against him last year in a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit, the adviser's lawyer said Wednesday.

The ruling by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge orders Bikram Choudhury to turn over to a court-appointed receiver funds from his book sales and from the nearly 700 yoga studios in Europe, Asia and the Americas that pay to use his name.

Carla Minnard, attorney for the former adviser Minakshi "Miki" Jafa-Bodden, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the series of orders issued in December include Choudhury turning over a luxury car collection he owns.

Jafa-Bodden said in the lawsuit that Choudhury fired her when she refused to help him cover up a rape allegation. The suit also said he inappropriately touched her. She was awarded nearly $1 million in compensatory damages and more than $6 million in punitive damages.

She had worked as head of legal and international affairs at Choudhury's Los Angeles yoga school from spring 2011 until March 2013

Choudhury, 70, has built an empire around Bikram yoga, a rigorous, 90-minute routine performed in a room that can reach more than 100 degrees. The technique is taught at more than 650 studios worldwide and has drawn a throng of devoted followers.

He contended at the time the award was given last January that he is nearly bankrupt.

A current attorney for Choudhury could not be found to offer comment, nor could he be reached.