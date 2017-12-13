Another human foot washes ashore in British Columbia

Another human foot has been found on British Columbia's coastline, the latest in more than a dozen such grim discoveries over the past decade.

British Columbia Coroners Service spokesman Andy Watson said Wednesday foul play isn't suspected.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a man was out for walk on the beach in Jordan River on Vancouver Island when his dog found the foot in a shoe with part of the leg attached this month. The body part was seized and the area searched.

The investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service. Watson said an early analysis suggests the remains are human.

He said the foot is the 13th to wash up on B.C.'s coastline since 2007 and eight of the feet have been identified as belonging to six people. He said none of them died by foul play.

When the feet starting washing up a decade ago local speculation was rife with some reports claiming they belonged to victims of violent crimes or a plane crash.

Police previously said that there's no evidence the feet were severed or removed from the victims' legs by force. Experts have said when a human body is submerged in the ocean, the main parts like arms, legs, hands, feet and the head are usually what come off the body.

DNA testing linked one of the Canadian feet to a depressed man who disappeared in 2007.

The coroner's office called one discovery in 2008 a hoax, saying it was really an animal paw stuffed inside a running shoe.