Hundreds evacuated in Venezuela as tear gas seeps into homes

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from buildings in the Venezuelan coastal city of Maracaibo after security forces launched tear gas during a clash with protesters and the gas spilled into homes, schools and a hospital.

An anti-government protest in Maracaibo turned violent Monday after marching demonstrators were blocked by national guardsmen.

Witnesses say large amounts of tear gas were launched over the course of an hour.

One says that at a foundation housing about 300 children and elderly residents, he found dozens of people on the floor coughing after inhaling the fumes. Rescuers ushered babies in diapers and the elderly in wheelchairs to hospitals for treatment.

The latest clash follows more than a month of protests across the South American nation demanding elections.