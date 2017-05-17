Hungarian court orders arrest of neo-Nazi wanted by Germany

BUDAPEST, Hungary — May 17, 2017, 10:32 AM ET
German extreme right political activist and fugitive Horst Mahler, wanted by the German authorities, waits for the beginning of his extradition trial at Budapest-Capital Regional Court in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Mahler a notorious German neo-Nazi was arrested Monday in Hungary, where he had been seeking asylum after fleeing to avoid serving a prison sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)

A Hungarian court has ordered the arrest of Horst Mahler, a neo-Nazi wanted by Germany who claims to be seeking asylum in Hungary.

The Budapest Court said Wednesday that some details of Germany's extradition request for Mahler still need clarification. It said he may be held until June 26.

Mahler fled Germany to avoid serving a prison sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement.

He is fighting his extradition. Attending the court hearing in a wheelchair, Mahler also complained about inadequate facilities for people with disabilities at his place of detention; the judge said the problem would be remedied.

Mahler was taken into custody Monday in the western Hungarian city of Sopron and claims to have requested asylum from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.