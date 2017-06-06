Hungarian court orders neo-Nazi's extradition to Germany

A Hungarian court has ordered the extradition of a neo-Nazi who fled Germany to avoid a prison sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement.

Horst Mahler was apprehended May 15 in the western city of Sopron based on an international warrant.

The Budapest Court said Tuesday that Mahler agreed to be extradited but would be released if Germany failed to take custody of him by June 16.

After his capture, Mahler said he had requested asylum from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but his claim was not confirmed by authorities.

Mahler was serving a 10-year sentence when a court ruled two years ago that he could leave prison due to serious illness. He was ordered to return to prison late last year, but he refused and fled the country.