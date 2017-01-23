Hungary Marks Day of Mourning for Victims of Fiery Bus Crash

Hungary's national flag has been raised and then lowered to half-staff on a towering flagpole outside parliament as the country marked a day of mourning for the victims of a fiery bus crash in Italy involving students and teachers from a Budapest high school returning from a ski trip.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President Janos Ader and other officials took part in the ceremony Monday morning at Kossuth Square.

Sixteen people, mostly students, were killed in the crash late Friday near Verona, Italy. Two adults remain in critical condition in Italy while most of the other survivors have returned to Budapest. The causes of the accident — in which the bus crashed into a guardrail before smashing into an overpass support column and bursting into flames — are still unknown.