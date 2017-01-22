Hungary: Official Says It Could Take Days to ID Bus Victims

Hungary's foreign minister says it could take days to officially identify the 16 people killed in a bus crash in Italy. Two adults critically injured also remain unidentified.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Sunday there were 54 passengers and two Hungarian drivers on the bus that crashed on an Italian highway near Verona just before midnight Friday.

Most of the passengers were students from a Budapest high school returning from a skiing trip in France. Four passengers remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Szijjarto says the causes of the accident have yet to be determined. Italian officials say the bus burst into flames after hitting a highway barrier and then ramming into an overpass support column.

Hungary has declared Monday a national day of mourning in memory of the victims.