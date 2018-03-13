Hungary: Orban backers staging pre-election 'Peace March'

Organizers of a "Peace March" supporting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban say they expect as many as 200,000 people to attend the event, set to take place three weeks before Hungary's April 8 national election.

Leaders of the Civil Union Forum said Tuesday that the ruling Fidesz party is supporting Thursday's march to parliament, where Orban will speak on a holiday commemorating the Hungarian Revolution of 1848.

Organizer Andras Bencsik says the march is meant to provide "an impulse" for a successful election, "so we can help Fidesz."

Opposition groups plan to hold several smaller demonstrations. The satirical Two-Tailed Dog Party is holding its own Peace March for supporters of the opposition.

Orban, who is seeking a third consecutive term, has made rejecting immigration the main theme of his campaign.