Hurricane Eugene weakens, but could whip up California surf

Hurricane Eugene lost strength Monday off Mexico's Pacific Coast and was expected to become a tropical storm soon, though forecasters said it could bring high surf and rip currents to Southern California and the west coast of the Baja California peninsula.

A day after strengthening to a major Category 3 storm, Eugene's maximum sustained winds fell to 75 mph (120 kph) by midafternoon, leaving it just above hurricane strength.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said additional weakening was expected as Eugene moved over cooler waters and it likely would become a tropical storm during the night or by Tuesday morning.

But the hurricane center said swells generated by Eugene were affecting parts of Mexico's Baja California and those swells would spread to parts of Southern California. The swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, it warned.

The storm was centered about 565 miles (905 kilometers) west-southwest of the tip of the peninsula.