Several hurt as London double-decker bus crashes into store

British emergency services say two people have been trapped and several injured when a double-decker bus plowed into a store on a busy south London street.

Transit officials say the bus was heading for the city's Waterloo station when it careened through the plate glass window of a kitchen shop in Lavender Hill in the Battersea area on Thursday morning.

Police say two people trapped on the upper deck, and the ambulance service says paramedics have treated six casualties, but there are no life-threatening injuries. The bus driver was taken to a hospital.

Passenger Amy Mullineux said the driver told her he "blacked out before the bus hit the shop. He doesn't remember hitting anything."