ICC prosecutor says Congo violence could be war crimes

The prosecutor of the International Criminal court says the brutal killing of a United Nations expert team and other violence in Congo could be crimes under her court's jurisdiction.

Fatou Bensouda issued a statement Friday saying she is "deeply concerned" by the violence wracking the Kasai provinces.

The bodies of American Michael Sharp, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and local interpreter Betu Tshintela were found earlier this week. They had been looking into alleged human rights violations by the Congolese army and local militia groups. Three other Congolese members of their team remain missing.

The ICC prosecutor urged Congo's authorities to conduct "genuine investigations."

The ICC can issue warrants but it is up to member states to carry out the arrests and extradition of defendants to face trial.