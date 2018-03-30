Identity thieves use French first lady's name to seek perks

An aide to French first lady Brigitte Macron has filed a legal complaint over identity theft, after his accounts were apparently used to seek special Formula One tickets and other VIP treatment.

The French presidential palace said Friday an investigation is underway.

Hotels and other businesses in multiple countries received requests for special services from someone claiming to be Brigitte Macron's aide, according to a presidential official. Some businesses verified the requests with the Elysee Palace, alerting it to suspicious activity.

No one appeared to benefit from the requested perks.

Brigitte Macron is not involved in the lawsuit, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.

Separately, two Frenchmen went on trial this month for allegedly stealing Emmanuel Macron's online identity when he was running for president.