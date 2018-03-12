Immigrants sue US over end to temporary protected status

Immigrants from four countries and their American-born children have sued the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that lets them live and work legally in the United States.

Nine immigrants and five children filed the suit Monday in federal court in San Francisco alleging the decision to end temporary protected status for El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan was racially motivated.

The status is granted to countries ravaged by natural disasters or war. It lets citizens of those countries remain in the U.S. until the situation improves back home.

Plaintiffs in the case filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California say more than 200,000 immigrants could face deportation due to the change in policy.

The suit seeks class-action status for the immigrants' children.