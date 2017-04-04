India-China dispute deepens over Dalai Lama's India trip

India says China shouldn't interfere in its internal affairs, as a dispute deepens between the countries over the Dalai Lama's visit to India's northeast.

The Tibetan spiritual leader arrives Tuesday for a weeklong visit to the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China claims the partly ethnically Tibetan Himalayan state as its own territory.

Last month, China warned of "severe damage" to relations with India if the Dalai Lama proceeds with his trip.

Indian Junior Home Minister Kiren Rijiju said Tuesday that New Delhi respects Beijing's "one China" policy and expects China to accept India's policies.

He said Arunachal Pradesh "is an inseparable part of India and China should not object to the Dalai Lama's visit and interfere in India's internal affairs."