India launches more than 100 satellites into orbit

India's space agency says it has successfully launched more than 100 foreign nano satellites into orbit.

The Indian Space Research Organization says the nano satellites — those weighing less than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) — were taken on board its polar satellite launch vehicle in southern India and sent into orbit on Wednesday.

The agency says the launching of the 104 satellites is a record, overtaking Russia's feat of sending 37 satellites in a single launch in 2014.

The nano satellites belong to various companies in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, according to the ISRO.