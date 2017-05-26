Indian army: 4 suspected rebels killed in disputed Kashmir

The Indian army says soldiers have killed four suspected rebels along the highly militarized de-facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said Saturday a gunbattle erupted after the four militants crossed from the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir into the Indian-held portion in western Rampur sector.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

Both countries claim the territory in its entirety.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.

Rebel groups have largely been suppressed by Indian forces in recent years. However, public opposition to Indian rule remains deep and is now principally expressed through street protests marked by youths hurling stones at government forces.