Indian Army: 3 Suspected Rebels Killed in Kashmir Fighting

The Indian army says three militants were killed in two gunbattles with government forces in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Col. Rajesh Kalia said on Tuesday that police and soldiers engaged two militants in a village near Ganderbal town after cordoning off the village following a tip.

An Indian army statement said another person was killed when soldiers intercepted and battled a group of militants in Sunderbani sector near the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the disputed region between India and Pakistan.

It said other militants fled toward the Pakistan-administered portion of Kashmir.

There was no independent confirmation of the incidents.

Rebel groups in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan since 1989. More than 68,000 people have been killed.