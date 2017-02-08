Indian Fire Kills Pakistani Laborer in Kashmir

Pakistan says "unprovoked" Indian fire has killed a civilian in the disputed Kashmir region, calling it the latest violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement.

The Foreign Ministry said it summoned an Indian diplomat Wednesday to protest the shooting by "Indian occupation forces," which took place the day before across the Line of Control dividing the Himalayan region.

Pakistan and India each administer part of Kashmir while claiming the entire region. The nuclear-armed rivals have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of backing insurgents who have been fighting for Kashmir's independence or its merger with Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denies.

More than 68,000 people have been killed in Kashmir violence since 1989.