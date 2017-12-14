Indian tycoon Mallya's extradition case in London extended

The extradition hearing for Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya will be extended until January when a hearing on what evidence meets legal guidelines will be held.

Testimony Thursday at Westminster Magistrates Court in London was expected to be the final testimony as the Indian government's case against Mallya has been presented. The focus was the conditions Mallya would face in an Indian prison if sent back.

But the two sides are still presenting arguments over what evidence can be considered before Judge Emma Arbuthnot delivers a verdict.

The Indian government seeks the 61-year-old entrepreneur's extradition to face money-laundering and conspiracy allegations.

He is fighting to remain in Britain, calling the allegations against him baseless.

Mallya was once one of the wealthiest people in India with an airline and other major businesses.