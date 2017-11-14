UN: 'No indication' Saudi coalition reopening Yemen ports

The United Nations says there's "no indication" a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels is lifting its blockade of Yemeni airports and sea ports as it announced the previous day.

Jamie McGoldrick of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Tuesday the world body is aware of an announcement that the coalition was allowing deliveries to two ports in southern Yemen.

McGoldrick says access to such ports is "helpful" but that the key need is access to the rebel-held Red Sea ports of Salif and Hodeida, closer to large population centers.

He says they are currently inaccessible to U.N. aid shipments.

The Saudi-led coalition said Monday it would reopen Yemen's ports closed after a rebel ballistic missile attack on Riyadh — but not ports in rebel territory.