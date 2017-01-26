Indonesia Detains 5 on Arrival in Bali for Suspected IS Link

Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained five Indonesians returning from Turkey on suspicion they traveled abroad to join the Islamic State group.

Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja said Thursday that the three men and two women were detained after they arrived in Bali from Istanbul on Tuesday evening. He said the group was nabbed Jan. 16 by the Turkish army.

It was the second batch of Indonesians detained this month after returning from Turkey.

Last week, authorities detained 17 including eight women on arrival at Jakarta's Sukarno-Hatta International Airport.

Widjaja said the five, all from northern Jakarta, left Indonesia on Aug. 15 last year for Thailand. They then flew to Istanbul.