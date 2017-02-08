Indonesia Military Accepts Australian Apology for Insult

The Indonesian military says it has accepted an apology from Australia's army chief over a purported insult to Indonesia's state ideology that caused a spat between the two countries.

An Indonesian military statement released late Wednesday after Australian army chief Lt. Gen. Angus Campbell met with Indonesian military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo said the Australian Defense Force would sanction personnel involved in the incident.

Indonesia's military partially suspended cooperation with its Australian counterparts in early January. The rift developed after an Indonesian military officer raised concerns in November about teaching materials and remarks made at an army language training facility in western Australia.

The neighboring nations, though close partners in areas such as trade and counterterrorism, have long had a turbulent relationship.